LISBON — The Lisbon High School Unified basketball team was in action Monday and pulled off a 68-47 victory over Hall-Dale/Richmond.

The Greyhounds started strong, scoring 40 first-half points while building a 21-point lead.

In the second half, Rich-Dale played Lisbon to a 28-28 stalemate

Misty Coleman and Michael Farrington had 16 points each for the Greyhounds, while Sebastian Heimeri-Pomelow added 14 points and Lynn Feely chipped in eight. Also scoring for the Greyhounds were Kristy Coleman (six), Kendrick Patten (four) and Liam Johnson (four).

The combination of Jacob Maker and Dominic Hall were strong for Hall-Dale/Richmond. Hall scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the second frame and Maker finished with 11 points and six assists for the game. Also scoring for Rich-Dale were Zach Sanborn (six), James Gioia (eight), Savannah Stout (four) and Genevieve Sposato (two).

Lisbon returns to action on Thursday at Mountain Valley (4 p.m.), while Rich-Dale hosts Cony on March 4 (3:30 p.m.).

