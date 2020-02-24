FARMINGTON — A Bethel man is accused of trafficking in the drug ecstasy and possessing heroin and methamphetamine after a state trooper stopped a vehicle Saturday night in which the man was a passenger on Route 27 in Wyman Township.

Trooper Randy Hall stopped the vehicle for a defective headlight and a loud exhaust, according to Hall’s affidavit filed at a Farmington court.

Hall called for backup from a U.S. Border Patrol agent who had a dog trained in drug detection. The dog reportedly alerted to the vehicle’s passenger door and trunk.

Passenger Terrence G. Gordon, 30, was on bail for an unrelated matter and had release conditions stipulating he not commit a criminal act and not use or possess illegal drugs.

The conditions also included he submit to random searches and drug testing.

Inside the passenger door, Hall reportedly found 49 ecstasy pills. And behind the driver’s seat, the trooper located a pill bottle with used needles, crystal methamphetamine and heroin, according to the court document.

A conviction on the drug trafficking charge carries maximum penalties of 10 years in prison and a $20,00o fine.

The two unlawful possession of scheduled drugs charges are each punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

A violation of conditions or release charges carries maximum penalties of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

filed under: