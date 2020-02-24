BOSTON — The Boston Bruins first move of deadline day was with a familiar partner.

Just three days after swapping David Backes for Ondrej Kase with Anaheim, the Bruins made another deal with the Ducks on Monday to send Danton Heinen west for Nick Ritchie.

Heinen, 24, was starting to fall out of favor as his game dropped off this season. He signed a two-year deal worth an annual average of $2.8 million in the offseason as a restricted free agent, but his name has been in trade discussions.

Ritchie, whose brother, Brett, signed with the Bruins in the offseason and was sent to Providence in January, has 19 points in 41 games for the Ducks. He brings some size at 6-foot-2 and 234 lbs but plays on the right side.

He projects to be a candidate to play in the bottom six as a physical forward who has the ability to chip in offensively. He has some of the size and physicality element that Heinen didn’t bring, who himself had just 22 points in 58 games.

Heinen was rumored to be the main piece in a potential deal for Kyle Palmieri of the Devils, with New Jersey seeking NHL ready talent, so it remains to be seen if that trade is now completely off the table.

Ritchie has a cap hit of $1.5 million and the 24-year-old has another year left on his contract.

KASE PRACTICED without restriction Monday, but his status for Tuesday’s game against Calgary remains uncertain.

Kase was on injured reserve with Anaheim before being dealt to Boston.

According to NBC Sports’ Joe Haggerty, Kase said he feels healthy enough to play, but coach Bruce Cassidy said the Bruins are being cautious with Kase in hopes of having him healthy for the postseason.

Kase practiced on the second line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk.

Kase, who is signed through next season, has seven goals and 16 assists in 49 games. He’ll try to recapture the form that saw him register 20 goals and 18 assists in 2017-18.

