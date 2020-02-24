NEW VINEYARD — A small fire in a metal sawdust silo at Maine Wood Turning/Maine Wood Concepts mill on Route 27 resulted in no reportable damage Monday morning, acting Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Tim Hardy said.
About 20 firefighters from several towns responded to the 7:26 a.m. call. Sparks had ignited a small fire in the roof-mounted silo, Hardy said, and Farmington’s Tower 3 engine was used to extinguished it.
Others departments responding were New Vineyard, Industry, Kingfield, New Portland, Strong and Temple, and NorthStar EMS.
