PHILLIPS — The Phillips Area Community Center is presenting a hemp roundtable on the pros and cons of growing and marketing Maine hemp AT 6 p.m. March 7.

The keynote speaker is John Black, founder/president and CEO of the New England Hemp Institute in Wilton. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session with the attendees. Admission is by donation and refreshments will be available for purchase.

The center strives to bring programs of interest to the varied needs of the community and continues to support young people with scholarships.

The community center is at 21 Depot St. For more information, contact Winona Davenport at 207-639-4296 or Brian Donovan at 207-639-4726.

filed under: