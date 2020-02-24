AUBURN — The Maine Community College System has awarded six full-time and adjunct faculty members at Central Maine Community College a $2,500 Innovation Grant each to start the Teaching Excellence Program.

The goal of the Maine Community College System Innovation Fund is to stimulate development of new, creative models for education delivery.

The grant also includes some money for project costs.

The six faculty members have made a yearlong commitment to conduct individual research, attend workshops and other on-campus events. They will also participate in a Facilitated Learning Community focused on the book “What the Best College Teachers Do” by Ken Bain. They will also attend the Higher Education Assessment Conference at New England College in May.

The faculty participants and their projects:

• Diana Drown, life sciences instructor, CliftonStrengths in the Classroom

• Matt Grinder, adjunct humanities instructor, Microaggreassions in the College Classroom

• Amanda Guy, adjunct humanities instructor, Differentiated Instruction

• Rachel King, adjunct humanities instructor, Student Centered Learning

• Kathy McManus, nursing program chair, Supplemental Instruction

• Chris Thoma, adjunct math instructor, Project Based Learning

The six projects and results will be presented to the entire CMCC faculty and staff in August.

