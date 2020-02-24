Five people recently completed tech support professional training through a collaboration among five organizations. From left, seated, are students Craig Record, Evelyn Blake and Felicien Betu; standing, Christina King of Western Maine Community Action, Barry Magda of Central Maine Community College, students Allen-Michael St. Claire and Michael Vigil, Gregory Yates of Lewiston Adult Education, and Jennifer Tiner of Lewiston Adult Education.

LEWISTON — Allen-Michael St. Claire, Michael Vigil, Craig Record, Evelyn Blake and Felicien Betu recently completed technical support professional training.

The training was a collaboration among the Maine Department of Labor/Bureau of Employment Services, Western Maine Community Action, Lewiston Adult Education, Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College and Carbonite.

The training included a 40-hour IT Fundamentals Comp TIA Certificate and 80-hour WorkReady with Keyboarding Certificate to help students prepare for career paths in IT Technical Support.

