LEWISTON — Allen-Michael St. Claire, Michael Vigil, Craig Record, Evelyn Blake and Felicien Betu recently completed technical support professional training.

The training was a collaboration among the Maine Department of Labor/Bureau of Employment Services, Western Maine Community Action, Lewiston Adult Education, Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College and Carbonite.

The training included a 40-hour IT Fundamentals Comp TIA Certificate and 80-hour WorkReady with Keyboarding Certificate to help students prepare for career paths in IT Technical Support.

