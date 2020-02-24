Monday

Jay: Select Board, 6 p.m., Town Office

Paris: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Peru: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office

Waterford: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Tuesday

Bethel: Ordinance Review Committee, 5:30 p.m., Town Office

Casco: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Casco Community Center

Farmington: RSU 9 board of directors, 6:30 p.m., The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

Paris: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

Sumner: Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

Wednesday

Bethel: Planning Board, 6 p.m., Town Office

Casco: Budget workshop, 6:30 p.m., Casco Community Center

Farmington: RSU 9 Budget Committee, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus

Jay: Solar Committee, 6 p.m., Town Office

Mexico: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office

Otisfield: Conservation Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office

Thursday

Canton: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office

Harrison: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office

Livermore: RSU 73 board of directors, budget review, 6 p.m., Spruce Mountain Primary School

Norway: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

Oxford: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office

West Paris: Selectmne, 5 p.m., Town Office

Friday

Buckfield: Library Committee, 6:30 p.m., Zadoc Long Free Library

