Monday
Jay: Select Board, 6 p.m., Town Office
Paris: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Peru: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office
Waterford: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Tuesday
Bethel: Ordinance Review Committee, 5:30 p.m., Town Office
Casco: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Casco Community Center
Farmington: RSU 9 board of directors, 6:30 p.m., The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
Paris: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Sumner: Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Wednesday
Bethel: Planning Board, 6 p.m., Town Office
Casco: Budget workshop, 6:30 p.m., Casco Community Center
Farmington: RSU 9 Budget Committee, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., The Forum, Mt. Blue Campus
Jay: Solar Committee, 6 p.m., Town Office
Mexico: Selectmen, 6 p.m., Town Office
Otisfield: Conservation Committee, 7 p.m., Town Office
Thursday
Canton: Selectmen, 6:30 p.m., Town Office
Harrison: Selectmen, 7 p.m., Town Office
Livermore: RSU 73 board of directors, budget review, 6 p.m., Spruce Mountain Primary School
Norway: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
Oxford: Planning Board, 7 p.m., Town Office
West Paris: Selectmne, 5 p.m., Town Office
Friday
Buckfield: Library Committee, 6:30 p.m., Zadoc Long Free Library
