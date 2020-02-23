SABATTUS — The U.S. Geological Survey reported Sunday evening that Sabattus had experienced an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2.
The epicenter of the quake was recorded southeast of No Name Pond, near Bradbury Road, according to the USGS.
Minutes after the quake, residents of Sabattus, Greene, Monmouth, Lewiston and Auburn began posting on social media that they had heard what sounded like an explosion.
Police and firefighters said no injuries or damage had been reported as of 10 p.m.
