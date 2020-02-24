AUBURN — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting at 730 Center St.

There were no reports of injuries initially.

State police is assisting the investigation at the Auburn Plaza — where many retail businesses are located.

All the parties involved have been identified, according to an Auburn police statement. They say there is no threat to the public.

“The businesses located in the Auburn Plaza will be open today, although traffic and parking will be restricted for the next several hours,” according to the statement published about 6 a.m.

This story will be updated.

