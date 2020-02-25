Learn how to use modern printmaking materials to create a simple graphic image suitable for framing or holiday cards as the Bates College Museum of Art offers a workshop in block printing from 3-5 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the Benjamin Mays Center on the Bates College campus. All children attending should be 8 years or older, and all children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited and registration is required. The workshop costs $5 per person. The Benjamin Mays Center is located at 95 Russell St., Lewiston. For more information and to register, email [email protected] or call (207) 786-6417.

