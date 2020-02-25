The Rasa String Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, at St. Lawrence Arts Center in Portland.

The Rasa String Quartet was formed in 2019 at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, MA and consists of Korean-American cellist, Eunghee Cho, Spanish-Vietnamese violist, Claudia Do Minh Ramos, Japanese-American violinist, Kiyoshi Hayashi, and Irish-American violinist, Maura Shawn Scanlin. The Rasa String Quartet is dedicated to creating meaningful connections with their audiences by performing repertoire from the classical, world, and folk genres at the highest level of artistry. Additionally, the quartet is committed to bringing classical music to new and diverse audiences and making the classical culture more accessible.

In sanskrit, the term ‘rasa’ refers to the enchantingly indescribable power of any art form to evoke strong emotions in the reader or listener. Thus, our goal is to have audiences leave performances feeling moved and uplifted, feeling more grateful for the abundance of beauty in the world, with renewed inspiration to pursue their respective passions, and in contemplation of the more universal concerns of life. Members of the Rasa String Quartet have performed all over the world and have won prizes in renowned competitions including the Schoenfeld International String Competition, the Global Music Partnership International Concerto Competition, the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, and the U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Competition. They have been invited to perform at festivals including the Pablo Casals Festival (France), Piatigorsky International Cello Festival, Pacific Music Festival (Japan), Norfolk Chamber Music Festival, Taos School of Music, Rencontres Franco Americaines de Musique de Chambre (France), Banff Chamber Music Residency (Canada), and the Glenfiddich Fiddle Championship (Scotland), and have collaborated with distinguished artists such as Midori, David Shifrin, Elton John, Borromeo String Quartet, Silk Road Ensemble, and A Far Cry, among others. Outside of performing

together, members of the quartet share passions for music education, hanging out in coffee shops, and everything about dogs.

Tickets are $18 Adults, $13 Seniors, and $10 Kids. For more information and tickets, visit www.stlawrencearts.org.

St. Lawrence Arts features unique, eclectic, arts and cultural activities while preserving a distinctive National Historic Landmark that has served Greater Portland since 2001. The building, originally a church constructed in 1897 in the Romanesque, Queen Anne Style, is home to many performing arts organizations. St. Lawrence Arts is located at 76 Congress St., Portland.

