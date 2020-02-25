John Gawler returns, banjo, guitar and song bag in hand, from 12:30-1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at the Oasis of Music at Trinity Church in Lewiston.

Gawler has been a mainstay for traditional country and folk music in Maine since the early 1970’s, having played and sung with the Pine Hill String Band, the Maine Country Dance Orchestra, the Old Grey Goose, the Moosetones, Childsplay, and currently with his wife and three daughters in the beloved Gawler Family Band. In this rare solo performance, Gawler will share some of the gems of his repertoire, showcasing the influences in his music by Uncle Dave Macon, Mississippi John Hurt, Pete Seeger. the Carter Family and many others. Gawler’s many journeys to Europe, Asia and Africa, where he has performed with such groups as the Troubadour Project and Old Grey Goose International, have also had their impact on his musical and performance style.

The Oasis of Music takes place every Wednesday. The Trinity Church is located at 247 Bates St., Lewiston. Admission is free, with donations accepted. For more information call (207) 344-3106.

« Previous

filed under: