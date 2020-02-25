Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Jamil Dabson, 34, of New York, New York, on charges of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and endangering the welfare of a child, 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Comfort Inn in Auburn.

• Dennis Stevens, 54, of Lisbon, on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving to endanger, 8:43 a.m. Tuesday on Lisbon Street.

• Brian Cadorette, 36, of Leeds, on charges of failure to stop for police, operating without a license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, violating conditions of release, and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, 3:25 p.m. Tuesday on Daggett Hill Road in Greene.

Auburn

• Cole Lamasters, 19, of Auburn, on charges of violating conditions of release, operating after suspension, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, 8:27 p.m. Monday on Mount Auburn Avenue.

• Shawn Truman, 37, of Auburn, on charges of theft and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 8:43 a.m. Tuesday at 95 Spring St.

• Heather Cesaroni, 36, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 3 p.m. Tuesday on Minot Avenue.

Lewiston

• Ryan Graffam, 22, of Lewiston, on a charge of arson, 6:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Orange St.

• Brice Butoyi, 29, of Scarborough, on a charge of obstructing a public way, 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at Howe and Ash streets.

• Darian Damiani, 25, of Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release and theft, 4:07 a.m. Tuesday at 201 Lincoln St.

• Joshua Kyle, 31, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at 30 Lisbon St.

• Devon Westleigh, 21, of Poland, on a charge of operating without a license, 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on Park Street.

• James Foss, 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant, 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at 41 Gamage Ave.

Accidents

• A vehicle driven by Christina A. Drinkwater, 42, of Greene struck a vehicle driven by Nicole B. McKinney, 21, of Litchfield while McKinney was stopped in traffic at 7:14 a.m. Friday on Sabattus Street. Drinkwater’s 2008 Jeep received minor damage and the 2014 Subaru driven by McKinney and owned by Scott G. Page of Bradford, Vermont, was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Tandy Breault, 43, of Lewiston struck the back of a vehicle driven by Roger L. Castonguay, 69, of Lewiston at 8:28 a.m. Friday on Main Street. Breault’s 2014 Chevrolet and Castonguay’s 2009 Chevrolet received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Michele L. White, 46, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Jacob G. Dubuc, 20, of Auburn while Dubuc was backing out of a parking space at 4:56 p.m. Friday on Lisbon Street. The 2014 Dodge driven by White and owned by Sandra L. Ashley of Portland received minor damage and the 2015 Nissan driven by Dubuc and owned by Steven G. Dubuc of Auburn received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Thomas J. Gurney, 44, of Lewiston failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a utility pole at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on No Name Pond Road. Gurney’s 2009 Hyundai was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Arthur D. Paradis, 90, of Lewiston backed into a parked vehicle owned by James D. Dettmann of Lewiston at 11:57 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Holy Family Church on Sabattus Street. Paradis’ 2012 Toyota and Dettman’s 2008 Toyota received functional damage.

