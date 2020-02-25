JAY — With the deadline fast approaching, town officials say no one has submitted nomination papers for three elected positions for which residents are supposed to vote in April.

No one has taken out papers for:

• A three-year position on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors, currently held by Dale Leblanc.

• A three-year term as a Jay Village Water District trustee term, currently filled by Gerald Hutchinson.

One resident has taken out papers for fourth selectperson, assessor and overseer of the poor, but has yet to return them. The seat is now held by Selectperson Tim DeMillo.

The deadline to submit nomination papers at the Town Office is 4 p.m. Friday.

The annual town meeting election is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 28 at the Community Building.

A public hearing on the warrant, which includes the proposed municipal budget, is set for 6 p.m. on March 9 in the library at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.

