The spring-like weather is being replaced the reality of winter. The National Weather Service predicts clouds to become more widespread Wednesday and possibly lead to a few sprinkles or flurries across southern areas of Maine.
The high temperature Wednesday is expected to top off at 39.
Then a significant storm can develop overnight and result in plowable snow Thursday morning. Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches is possible in western Maine.
The storm could create hazardous conditions during Thursday’s morning or evening commute.
The storm is expected to end Thursday evening, according to NWS forecasts.
