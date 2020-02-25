The spring-like weather is being replaced the reality of winter. The National Weather Service predicts clouds to become more widespread Wednesday and possibly lead to a few sprinkles or flurries across southern areas of Maine.

The high temperature Wednesday is expected to top off at 39.

Then a significant storm can develop overnight and result in plowable snow Thursday morning. Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches is possible in western Maine.

The storm could create hazardous conditions during Thursday’s morning or evening commute.

The storm is expected to end Thursday evening, according to NWS forecasts.

