Kamden Moore, left, and Justin Malia play basketball Tuesday in Lewiston. Moore, 13, and Malia, 12, are students at Lewiston Middle School. The pleasant weather pattern is going to change as rain and snow start Wednesday night into Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

The spring-like weather is being replaced the reality of winter. The National Weather Service predicts clouds to become more widespread Wednesday and possibly lead to a few sprinkles or flurries across southern areas of Maine.

The high temperature Wednesday is expected to top off at 39.

Then a significant storm can develop overnight and result in plowable snow Thursday morning. Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches is possible in western Maine.

The storm could create hazardous conditions during Thursday’s morning or evening commute.

The storm is expected to end Thursday evening, according to NWS forecasts.

