Art Moves Dance Ensemble including Erika Lindstrom, Tegan Rose, Sasha Richardson, Brie Hinman, Reed McLean and Debi Irons and others, will show works new and renewed in a Choreographer Showcase at 7:30 pm. on Saturday, March 14 in Art Moves Dance Studio in Norway. Art Moves Dance Ensemble will perform most of the evening, with guests appearing throughout.

Tickets are $10-$15 and may be purchased from an Ensemble dancer or at The Tribune on Main Street in Norway. Art Moves Dance Studio is on the third floor of its historic building located at 13 Cottage St, Norway. For more information, call (207) 743-5569 or email [email protected]

