AUBURN – Roy E. Kimball, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday Feb. 21, 2020 after a short stay at Clover Manor. Roy was born on May 22, 1933 in Poland, the oldest son of Dwight and Beulah (Ridley) Kimball. He was a graduate of Mechanic Falls High School.

Roy was known to be a hardworking man, at times working multiple jobs. He worked his entire life on area farms, first as a milk tester and then as a herdsman. He also worked at A.C. Lawrence Leather Company.

Roy married Mary E. Shaw on Nov. 22, 1952, and they spent 58 years together before her passing in 2010. It was difficult to think of one without the other. The two had seven children together and their big family was their greatest joy.

Roy was active in church affairs for most of his life and was a member of the Mechanic Falls Church of the Nazarene for more than 20 years. He enjoyed attending fairs and high school football games. He loved animals, caring for them his whole life, and he was a voracious reader.

Roy is survived by his brother, Robert Kimball and his wife, Elizabeth, of Poland; four sons and two daughters, Timothy of Livermore Falls, Jeffery of Turner, Michael of Norway, Gregory and his wife, Ellen of Canton, Pamela Goodrow and her husband, David of Buckfield, and Karen Hartford and her husband, Tony of Cumberland. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Roy was predeceased by his parents; four siblings; his son, Kenneth; and his wife, Mary.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 1 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Family and friends may attend a time of visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in West Minot. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to

Turner Rescue

P.O. Box 135

Turner, ME 04282

or the

Mechanic Falls Church of the Nazarene

5 Oak Street

Mechanic Falls, ME 04256

