FRANKLIN COUNTY — Two people were injured Thursday morning in crashes in Jay and Strong during a snow, sleet and rainstrorm.

In Jay, Richard Hanson, 56, of Livermore Falls was traveling north on Route 133 in a 1996 Chevrolet pickup that slid on ice, spun 180 degrees, rolled over into a ditch and landed on its roof, Police Richard Caton IV said, according to officer Dan Demers’ report.

Hanson received a possible injury to his wrist and was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, he said.

His passenger, Scott Ireland, 49, of Turner was not injured in the 8:38 a.m. crash. Jay Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene.

In Strong, the Franklin County Regional Communications Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 4 at 10:04 a.m., according to Sgt. Matthew Brann’s information sent to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. A 2014 Ford Focus driven by Brian Carlton, 28, of Phillips was traveling south when it went off the road and struck a snowbank, Brann wrote.

Carlton had backed the car into a nearby driveway, when a 2007 Ford F-150 truck driven by Dakota Bailey, 21, of Strong headed south went off the road and struck Carlton’s vehicle.

Neither Bailey or his passenger, Nicholas Walker, 24, of New Vineyard were injured, Brann wrote.

Carlton was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital for a possible injury, which was not life threatening, according to Brann.

Strong Fire Department assisted Brann at the scene. Carlton’s car was towed from the scene. Bailey’s vehicle was driven away.

It was snowing at the time and there was slush on the road, which contributed to the cause, according to Brann. There are no charges pending.

As of 2 p.m. no serious crashes had been reported in the county.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: