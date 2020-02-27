To the Editor:

The Western Maine Art Group (WMAG) would like to take this opportunity to thank Norway Savings Bank for allowing us the use of their windows on Main Street in Norway again this year. For the past several years local artists have enjoyed the opportunity to showcase their creative talents and add color to the downtown area. The WMAG deeply appreciates having this area to display our members’ artwork. Each month a different artist is featured.

This month’s featured artist is Barbara Traficonte. Barbara is an award winning artist living in Waterford. She usually works in a realist style in either pastel or oil, and has given classes is these mediums.

March’s artist is Mike Everett from Auburn. Mike works with oil and enjoys capturing memories and scenes from Northern Maine.

April’s artist is Mike Larosa. Mike lives in Norway and combines landscapes and architecture for paintings with a hard-edged, modern look.

May’s artist is Connie McVey from Auburn. Connie enjoys landscape drawing and painting Maine’s scenic vistas.

June’s artist is Jo Northrop Thomas from Norway, and Charlotte, VT. Jo works with tissue paper collage and especially enjoys capturing the essence of white birch trees.

July’s artist is Irina Kahn from Norway. Irina works in oil, water and mixed media. She is a realist painter and enjoys landscapes, seascapes and wildlife.

August’s artist is Judson Pealer from South Paris. Judson primarily works in watercolor and acrylic and enjoys bold colors in an abstract style.

September and October’s artist isDebra Lagree from Norway. Deb paints in a realist style and works in both oil and watercolor. Her subject matters vary from landscape, to still life and animals.

We look forward to a wonderful year of art in the bank windows and at our Main Street Gallery and the Matolcsy Art Center locations in 2020.

Melanie Tornberg

President

WMAG

