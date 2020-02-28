BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — The Twin City Thunder fell to the Boston Bandits 2-1 in overtime Friday in Game 2 of the opening round of the United States Premier League’s Premier League playoffs at Bridgewater Arena.

Matthew Ernest scored nearly six minutes into overtime to give the Bandits the victory with a power play goal.

Josh Dow tied the game at 1-1 for the Thunder on a power play goal with less than seven minutes remaining in the third period.

Erik Eriksson scored in the first period to put the Bandits up 1-0.

Boston goalie Aaron Mercer made 15 saves in the victory, while Brendan Gasaway made 21 saves in the loss.

