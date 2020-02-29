SOUTH PORTLAND — Kristen Huntress scored 11 of her 13 points during a decisive second quarter for top-seeded CMCC, which pulled away in the period to beat UMaine-Augusta 79-42 in a Yankee Small College Conference semifinal Saturday on the campus of Southern Maine CC.

The Mustangs advance to face the host Seawolves in the conference championship game Sunday at 2 p.m.

CM held a slim 12-10 lead after one quarter before outscoring the Moose 30-9 in the second. Rebecca Davila, who scored 16 points off the bench, accounted for half of those in the second quarter. She also added nine rebounds, six assists and four steals in the game.

Second-team all-YSCC selection Natalie Thurber led the Mustangs with 18 points. She and Huntress each had five steals.

Madeline Suhr scored a team-high 17 points for the Moose, with six coming in the first quarter and five more in the second. She also pulled down eight rebounds. Monmouth native Kaeti Butterfield added eight points for the Moose, who were the No. 5 seed in the tournament and handed the Mustangs a rare loss early in the season.

MAINE 66, UMBC 54: Maeve Carroll scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Black Bears (16-14, 12-4 America East) topped the Retrievers (10-17, 6-10) in their regular-season finale in Baltimore.

Maine outscored UMBC 22-8 in the second quarter after trailing by seven after the first. Anne Simon posted 17 points and seven rebounds, while Dor Saar added 10 points and six assists.

Lyric Swann paced UMBC with 14 points. Janee’a Summers added 12 points and six rebounds, and Paula Rubio chipped in with 11 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NHTI 94, CMCC 86

CMCC fell behind 10-0 to start and spent the rest of the game battling back, only to fall to top-seeded NHTI in a YSCC semifinal at Southern Maine CC.

The fourth-seeded Mustangs took their only lead of the game at 28-27 when Malik Farley made a free throw to complete a three-point play with 6:24 left in the first half, but the Lynx closed out the stanza on a 21-11 run.

NHTI then went on a 15-0 run after Matt Attard made a layup for Central Maine to open the second half, and the Lynx held a double-digit lead until the final minute.

Sean Riley scored a game-high 17 points for NHTI, while Dante Cingire, J’Quavious Thurmond and Shaquille Barrett each had 15 and Nassir Coleman pitched in with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Nicolas Dierynck and Khalid Ibn scored 15 points apiece to pace CMCC. Attard added 12, as did Luke McCusker off the bench. The Mustangs shot just 36.8%, while the Lynx converted 54.8% of their shots.

MEN’S LACROSSE

WESLEYAN 13, BATES 8: Ronan Jacoby and Tom Martello scored four goals apiece as the Cardinals (1-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (0-3, 0-1 NESCAC) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Jake Sexton and Logan Geller each added a goal and an assist.

Jack Scribner and Otis Klingbeil led Bates with three goals apiece. Curtis Knapton and Jack Golden each added a goal, and Rob Strain made 17 saves.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

WESLEYAN 11, BATES 7: Abby Manning had four goals and an assist as Wesleyan (1-0, 1-0 NESCAC) built an 11-3 lead over the Bobcats (1-2, 0-1) in Lewiston.

Summer Dias scored twice, and assisted on Margret Smith’s two goals, as Bates scored the final four goals. Joirdyn Tveter also scored twice for Bates, with Kathryn Grennon adding the other Bobcats’ goal.

MEN’S HOCKEY

PROVIDENCE 3, MAINE 2: Greg Printz scored a power-play goal 33 seconds into the third period proved decisive as the Friars (16-11-6, 10-10-2 Hockey East) slipped past the Black Bears (17-11-5, 11-9-3) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Providence took a 2-0 lead on goals by Jack Dugan and Jason O’Neill. Aiden Bisson got Maine within one with four minutes left in the second period, but Printz answered early in the third. Emil Westerlund brought Maine back to within 3-2 12:212 into the third.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 1: Carly Jackson made 27 saves as the seventh-seeded Black Bears (15-13-8) eliminated the second-seeded Terriers (24-8-4) in a Hockey East quarterfinal in Boston.

Maine beat the Terriers 3-2 on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Ida Kouppala and Tereza Vanisova scored for Maine. Ida Press had two assists. Maine moves on to face Northeastern on March 7 in a Hockey East semifinal.

Julia Nearis scored a third-period goal for BU. Corinne Schroeder made 32 saves.

