FARMINGTON — Tepid shooting forced UMaine-Farmington to play catch-up in the first half against an unforgiving team like SUNY Canton.

The top-ranked Beavers worked around their off-and-on shooting and rallied as the lead changed hands several times in the last five minutes of the North Atlantic Conference men’s basketball championship game at packed Dearborn Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon. But the No. 2-seed Kangaroos held their ground and onto a one-point lead to slip away with a 72-71 win and the NAC crown.

“We had a tough time making shots,” UMF coach Dick Meader said. “They made every tough shot. Every time we missed an assignment or something, they made the shot.

“You know, it was not a great shooting night for us, but give them credit defensively. They were big and strong and we didn’t have that many open looks.”

Heading to the NCAA Division III tournament will be the first time in SUNY Canton’s history as well as a privilege for first-year coach Shiva Senthil.

“It feels incredible. I am so happy for these guys. I am so happy for my coaching staff,” Senthil said. “When I took the position in September, they bought into it right away, and they had a goal in mind to make the NCAA tournament, and every step of the way they fought and worked their tail off, and now we are here and it is cool to see that goal accomplished.”

The Beavers kept inching back until they tied the game at 56-56 with 6:12 left in game when senior forward Riley Robinson (15 points, three 3-pointers) dropped in two points. UMF went ahead at 5:01 after 6-foot-9 sophomore forward Jack Kane (10 points) buried two foul shots to hand his team a 61-60 lead.

“We played well defensively in the second half,” Meader said.

But one-point leads didn’t last long in this fast-paced game. The Kangaroos took command with 2:49 left when Juztin Chambers-Phillips hit one of his two 3-pointers that became a four-point play after he was fouled, putting SUNY Canton back in the driver’s seat at 66-63.

“All year, the defense has really carried us,” Senthil said. “We knew that UMaine-Farmington was one of the best offensive teams in our league and we had to play at our pace and we had to guard like we did.

“I thought our guys really stepped for the challenge and played the way we want to play.

“Honestly, I think it is just guys making plays. We really don’t turn the teams over. We usually stick to making teams miss shots.”

UMF senior guard Issac Witham responded with one of his two 3-pointers to tie the game at 66. But the Kangaroos moved ahead 68-66 on junior forward Joseph Werner’s (19 points) two foul shots.

“I wasn’t nervous at all because we all have big guys that hit big shots in every moment of the game,” Werner said. “We knew if we keep calm, we keep cool, we will be fine during the game and believe in our defense.

“I thought it was a great matchup. I love that we faced them, especially here because they are the best when they are home. The crowd is insane, and the fact that we were able to beat them at their best just proves what the seniors are capable of doing.”

Senior forward Bill Ruby (three 3-pointers, nine rebounds) tied the game when he went underneath for two of his team-high 17 points and was fouled. He hit the free-throw and UMF was on top again at 69-68 with 2:04 left in the game. Senior guard Amir Moss (12 points) went inside for a layup, giving the Beavers a three-point lead with 1:14 left on the clock.

The Kangaroos refused to quit and came right back with a 3-pointer that turned into another four-point play after sophomore forward George Nemha (13 points) was fouled. SUNY Canton held a 72-71 lead with one minute left.

Nobody scored for the next 49 seconds and UMF got the ball. The Beavers tried to inbound the pass. The ball got loose, but the Kangaroos were called for a kicked ball, giving UMF another chance to score. The Beavers then had only 5.6 seconds to score, but Robinson had to force the shot and it bounced off the glass.

“It was tough,” Meader said. “I feel bad for our seniors, who played their hearts out. It is just tough. It was great year — 22 wins — and you look at that as a positive. It is tough any way you look at it.”

For the day, SUNY Canton junior guard Danny Santana scored 19 points and knocked down five 3-pointers. UMF’s Terion Moss scored 11 points.

“I know my brothers have my back,” Santana said. “We always trust each other. It is a family out there. I think all my teammates have my back. That’s why I play with so much confidence.”

UMF WOMEN FALL IN NAC CHAMPIONSHIP

The UMaine-Farmington women’s team and the Husson Eagles battled it out on Saturday afternoon in Bangor for the North Atlantic Conference championship.

The Beavers turned in a good defensive effort and got out in transition on offense, but in the end, the Eagles overcame it all and won 70-60.

Alex Bessey led UMF with 20 points, including three 3-pointers. Bessey also tallied two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block for the Beavers. McKenna Brodeur scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double. Brodeur went 9-of-15 from the field and earned five assists and two steals. Page Brown had seven points, as well as four rebounds. Courtney Brent provided a spark off the bench with five points and two rebounds.

Sydney Allen led Husson with 17 points. Joan Overman chipped in with 13 points, and Bailey Donovan had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Beavers finish the year with an even 14-14 record and runners-up in the NAC.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: