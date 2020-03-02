The Gaslight Theate announces their first production of Maine’s bicentennial year: “Last Gas” by Maine native John Cariani, directed by Lucille Rioux, on March 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and on March 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. at Hallowell City Hall Auditorium.

Nat Paradis is a Red Sox loving part-time dad who manages Paradis’ Last Convenient Store, the last convenient place to get gas—or anything—before the Canadian border to the north and the North Maine Woods to the west. When an old flame returns to town, Nat gets a chance to rekindle a romance he gave up on years ago. But sparks fly as he’s forced to choose between new love and old. “Last Gas” takes a hilarious and heart-breakingly hard look at love lost and found, and at what it means to “get back to happy.”

Reservations can be made by calling (207) 626-3698 or online at www.gaslighttheater.org. Tickets are also available at the door. Gaslight Theater, Maine’s oldest continuously operating community theater, is located in Hallowell City Hall Auditorium at 1 Winthrop St., Hallowell. For more information, call (207) 626-3698.

filed under: