100 Years Ago 1920

In spite of the weather and illness of many members, there was a good attendance at the Rotary Club meeting at the DeWitt, Friday noon. The chairman of the meeting was to be elected, President Williams announced, by lot from the list of the parishioners of Rev. Milo E. Pearson, pastor of the High Street Congregational church in Auburn, and who was the speaker of the day.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Edward F. (Ted) Sawyer, Mechanic Falls town manager for 21 years, will retire from that position next month. Sawyer, who was first appointed to the position in March 1940 was well known in his youth in baseball circles as catcher for the Mechanic Falls team in the Pine Tree League, and is a past president of the Western Maine Managers Association. A Mechanic Falls resident since 1922, he is a native of Minot and graduated in 1920 from Hebron Academy. Before assuming the position of town manager, he was employed at the Waterfalls Paper Co. and during World War II worked at Bath Iron Works and the J. C. Penney Co. At one time he served as a member of the Board of Selectmen before being named to the managership.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A $2 million plan to bridge the Lewiston Public Library with the adjacent Pillsbury Block won the support Wednesday of residents who packed a City Hall room to hear about the proposal. “I’ve waited 15 years for this,” remarked Marty Watson, a 48-year-old mother of three and frequent library patron. “Plans have gone all over the city, from a joint library to several other locations. This plan is tremendous and it involves restoring two historic buildings.” Although an employee of a local architecture firm involved in the design, Watson’s comments as a “concerned citizen” sparked applause from most of the more than 100 people attending a presentation of the library expansion project.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

