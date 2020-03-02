WILTON — The Wilson Lake 2020 Ice-Out Contest tickets are available for $5 each. Bruce Dyke of the Wilton Fish and Game Association is caretaker of the contest, which offers $100 to the person whose guess it closest to when the ice is out of the lake.
The ice is considered out when a boat can go from the boat launch to the big island without touching ice.

Bruce Dyke stands in his boat waiting for the ice to go out of Wilson Lake in Wilton. He runs the annual ice-out contest.

Last year was the first with two winners who guessed the same day, hour and minute: May 2 at 10 a.m. They were Alvin McDonald and John Shaw, both of Wilton. They donated the $100 to the Wilton Food Bank.

The deadline for entries is April 1. Tickets are available from Dyke; Steve’s Market, Dryden; Law Mountain Bakery, Pond Road, Wilton; Robin’s Bait Shop, Jay. Entrants can mail their guess and entry fee to Bruce Dyke, P.O. Box 605, Wilton, ME 04294. Proceeds benefit the Wilton Fish and Game Association.

