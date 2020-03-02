WILTON — The Wilson Lake 2020 Ice-Out Contest tickets are available for $5 each. Bruce Dyke of the Wilton Fish and Game Association is caretaker of the contest, which offers $100 to the person whose guess it closest to when the ice is out of the lake.

The ice is considered out when a boat can go from the boat launch to the big island without touching ice.

Last year was the first with two winners who guessed the same day, hour and minute: May 2 at 10 a.m. They were Alvin McDonald and John Shaw, both of Wilton. They donated the $100 to the Wilton Food Bank.

The deadline for entries is April 1. Tickets are available from Dyke; Steve’s Market, Dryden; Law Mountain Bakery, Pond Road, Wilton; Robin’s Bait Shop, Jay. Entrants can mail their guess and entry fee to Bruce Dyke, P.O. Box 605, Wilton, ME 04294 . Proceeds benefit the Wilton Fish and Game Association.

