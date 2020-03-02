FARMINGTON — After voting in Maine’s first presidential primary in 20 years on Tuesday, March 3, Democrats in Franklin County and throughout Maine will gather in municipal caucuses on Sunday, March 8.

The primary will be used to determine how many delegates each presidential candidate will have at the national convention to be held in Milwaukee on July 13-16. Maine will have 32 delegates and at least two alternates at the national convention.

The caucuses will elect delegates to the state convention to be held in Bangor May 29-31. Those delegates will elect the delegates to the national convention according to the results of the presidential primary.

Caucuses in Franklin County are:

Avon, Municipal Building, 2 p.m.

Carrabassett Valley, Carrabassett Valley library, 3 p.m.

Carthage, Wilton Town Office, 2 p.m.

Chesterville, Town Hall, 1 p.m.

Coplin Plantation, Carrabassett Valley Library, 3 p.m.

Dallas Plantation, Good Shepherd Church, Rangeley, 2 p.m.

Eustis, Carrabassett Valley Library, 3 p.m.

Farmington, UMF North Dining Hall, 3 p.m.

Industry, UMF North Dining Hall, Farmington, 3 p.m.

Jay, Spruce Mountain Middle School, 1 p.m.

Kingfield, Town Office, Webster Hall, 3 p.m.

New Sharon, New Sharon Congregational Church, 1 p.m.

New Vineyard, UMF North Dining Hall, Farmington, 3 p.m.

Phillips, Avon Municipal Building, 2 p.m.

Rangeley, Good Shepherd Church, 2 p.m.

Rangeley Plantation, Good Shepherd Church, Rangeley, 2 p.m.

Sandy River Plantation, Good Shepherd Church, Rangeley, 2 p.m.

Strong, Town Office, 3 p.m.

Temple, UMF North Dining Hall, Farmington, 3 p.m.

Weld, Wilton Town Office, 2 p.m.

Wilton, Town Office, 2 p.m.

Caucuses will also elect their municipal party officers and members of the Franklin County Democratic Committee. Some may have visits from candidates, and petitions for candidates will be available.

For more information, see the Maine Democratic Party website, mainedems.org. Democrats can preregister for their caucus at https://my.mainedems.org/caucus/checkin. Unenrolled and/or new voters can register with their town clerk at the caucus site. Clerks will be available before the caucus begins.

