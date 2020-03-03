FRYEBURG — The Metropolitan Opera Live in HD series presents Wagner’s ‘Der Fliegende Holländer’ (The Flying Dutchman) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center.

François Girard, whose mystical, blood-drenched vision for Wagner’s Parsifal became one of the Met’s most intensely visceral highlights in recent seasons, turns to another Wagnerian masterpiece, Der Fliegende Holländer, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Evgeny Nikitin sings the role of the mysterious Dutchman, condemned to roam the seas for eternity, with Anja Kampe as the devoted Senta, whose love can set him free. In a nod to Senta’s obsession with a portrait of the legendary title seafarer, the Met stage is transformed into a colossal oil painting. Der Fliegende Holländer is a co-production with L’Opéra de Québec and Dutch National Opera, Amsterdam.

Local opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will present his ongoing Opera Lecture Series on Thursday, March 12th at 3:00 pm in the LHE/PAC seminar room. The series is geared toward music lovers and opera aficionados who are looking for insights while preparing to attend the Met’s Live in HD broadcast. During each session, De Vito guides attendees through the upcoming production and includes an analysis of the plot and musical composition with detailed excerpts of the music. The lectures are free and open to the public.

Live in HD tickets are $26 for adults, $23 for seniors, and $18 for students. Order online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-935-9232. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley St., Fryeburg, on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.

