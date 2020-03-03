Oak Hill High School’s Little Theatre in the Woods will be participating in the Maine Principals’ Association Regional One-Act Festival at Scarborough High School on March 6-7, with their production, “The Trojan Women,” adapted by Tonya Hays, being presented at 7 p.m. on March 7. This production will also be presented as an Invitational Dress Rehearsal to a local audience at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Oak Hill High School in Wales.

The original writing of “The Trojan Women” by Euripides is widely considered the greatest anti-war play ever written. Both timeless and timely, it remains a thought-provoking statement on the aftermath of any war – ancient or modern.

The drama club has chosen to present this play during the mid-1910s.

The cast includes Jonny Stinson, Madison Phillips, Arianna Johnson, Tabitha Hustus, Marissa Morgans, Gage Thompson, Dominick Spencer, Hailey Bean, Elise Worth, Kendall Gervais, Courtney Gallagher, Kyleigh Hyde, Lauren L’Heureux, Bryce Allaire, Jacob Clark and Daisy Cole who provides the original music. The director is Lucy Rioux with technical direction provided by David Maher. Costumes are designed by Lyn Swan and the technical crew includes Saraphin Bechard, Nick Linkel, Michaella Lee Henry, Taylor Bubier, Autumn Chadburn, and Madison Chase.

There will be no admission charge but donations will be accepted at the door.

