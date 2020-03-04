Now that Leap Day has come and gone we have another special day to celebrate…Spring Forward, March 8! The days will begin to get longer and we’ll be outdoors more often enjoying the sunlight. Sunshine delivers vitamin D directly through our skin, so be sure to enjoy some time without sunscreen, everything in moderation.

This salad is green and red and tastes like “Spring is on the Way!” Very easy to make, Bon Appetit!

California Greek Salad

Ingredients:

4 tomatoes, cut into wedges

1 onion, sliced

1 cucumber, sliced

1 ½ cups kalamata olives, stones removed

8 ounces feta cheese, cubed

2 Tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves

Fresh flat leaf parsley sprigs for garnish

Pita bread to serve

Dressing

5 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 Tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon sugar

1 Tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Salt and Pepper

Prepare:

Make the dressing. Put all ingredients for dressing in a large bowl and mix. Add to the bowl all ingredients, olives, tomatoes, cucumber, onion, cheese and cilantro. Toss and divide into salad bowls. Garnish with parsley sprigs and serve with pita bread.

