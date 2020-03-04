JAY — Selectpersons will hold public hearings Monday on a proposed $5.32 million municipal budget for 2020-21 and two proposed members of the Planning Board. They will also honor a longtime volunteer with a Spirit of America Foundation Tribute.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Spruce Mountain High School library. The annual town meeting referendum and election will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 28 at the Community Building.

Proposed overall spending for municipal government is $9,122 less than for this fiscal year, which ends June 30. Taxpayers will be asked to raise $129,722 less than the $3.35 million raised in this year’s budget.

The figures do not include the town’s share of Regional School Unit 73’s budget or its share of the Franklin County budget, which have not been finalized.

Voters will also consider a separate article asking to take $2,750 for Area Youth Sports insurance from the Recreation Reserve Account.

Residents will have one contested race for fifth selectperson to consider. Incumbent Gary McGrane and Trudy-Marie Marshall will vie for a three-year term on the board.

Several elected positions are uncontested. F. Timothy DeMillo is seeking reelection to a three-term on the Select Board. Robert Staples is seeking reelection to a three-year term on the RSU 73 board. There were no takers for a second, three-year term on the board. Dale Leblanc holds the position.

Randall Doiron is seeking a three-year term to the Jay Village Water District. Gerald Hutchinson is the trustee. Raymond Fleury II is seeking reelection to a three-year term on the North Jay Water District.

In a separate public hearing, two Planning Board members are up for appointment. Selectpersons nominated Alfred Dufour III on Feb. 24 to move from an alternate to a full-time member. Raeleen York was also nominated for an alternate position. Member Ross Horne resigned.

Selectpersons will recognize Robert “Bob” Shink with a Spirit of America Foundation Tribute for his volunteerism. Shink served the town for over 18 years as a volunteer firefighter, according to a written nomination from McGrane. Shink has volunteered for 40 years with the Special Olympics, according to the nomination. He has consistently assisted disability groups in Franklin County, including as president of Work First, Inc. He volunteered for 35 years for the program, which was originally known as Program Dawn.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: