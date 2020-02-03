JAY — Selectpersons on Monday cut $28,575 from a proposed $5.32 million municipal budget for 2020-21.

The paving budget was trimmed $25,000, bringing it to $325,000.

Donation requests were cut $3,575, bringing the total $16,000, the same amount requested last year.

The reductions include putting the Area Youth Sports insurance request of $2,750 in a separate warrant article for voters to decide whether to take the money from the Recreation Reserve Account.

Other donation requests cut were: $500 from the Jay Historical Society request of $1,000; $250 from the Tri-Town Ministerial Food Bank’s request of $1,000; and $75 from the North Jay Grange request of $750.

The majority of the Budget Committee approved the amounts the board set.

Proposed overall spending for municipal government is $9,122 less than the existing budget. The amount taxpayers will be asked to raise is $129,722 less than the $3.35 million raised in this year’s budget.

The figures do not include the town’s share of Regional School Unit 73’s budget or its share of the Franklin County budget, which have not been finalized.

The municipal spending plan factors in an estimated $2 million in revenues, which is up $120,600 from this year.

The meeting was held at the Spruce Mountain High School.

The budget proposal will go to voters at the annual town meeting referendum April 28. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Building. A hearing on the warrant articles is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 9 in the high school library.

