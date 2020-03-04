LEWISTON – A Lewiston man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center early Wednesday morning after being struck by a truck while crossing the road.

Lewiston Lt. David St. Pierre said that around 5:53 a.m., Ross Izer, 46, of Greene was turning from Main Street onto Union Street when he struck Raymond Munzer, 66, of Lewiston while he was crossing Union Street.

St. Pierre said that Munzer suffered non-life threatening injuries to his hip and ribs and “may have broken some bones.”

“The accident is still under investigation, so we don’t know if Munzer was crossing at a crosswalk or not,” St. Pierre said.

He added that no charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.

