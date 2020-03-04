Edward Little High School senior Max Creaser carries the gold ball through the hallway of Sherwood Heights Elementary School in Auburn on Wednesday. Creaser, a Sherwood graduate, and his teammates visited schools throughout Auburn after the Red Eddies won the Class AA basketball state championship 54-53 over Thornton Academy on Saturday. Students lined the hallways as the state champions went from school to school visiting with staff and students. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Auburn Middle School guidance counselor Ilunga Mutombo holds the gold ball given by sophomores John Shea, left, and Pat Anthoine of the Edward Little High School state championship basketball team in the middle school cafeteria Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Auburn Middle School French teacher Nicole Knights gives high-fives to members of the Edward Little High School basketball team as the state champions pass through the middle school hallway Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Fairview Elementary School custodian Jimmy Hudson, center, gets hugs from Edward Little High School basketball players John Shea, left, and Pat Anthoine on Wednesday. The Red Eddies basketball team visited six Auburn schools Wednesday to show students the Class AA basketball state championship gold ball. Hudson said he remembers Shea and Anthoine well from their days at Fairview. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Auburn Middle School seventh-grader Aidan Jordan, 13, holds the gold ball shown by seniors Austin Brown, left, Cam Yorke, center, and Storm Jipson of the Edward Little High School state championship basketball team in the middle school cafeteria in Auburn on Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal