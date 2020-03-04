TOPSHAM — Audiences will be treated to symphonies with similar names but contrasting styles this March, as guest conductor Jinwood Park leads the the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra in a performance of the 5th symphonies of two master composers: Gustav Mahler and Franz Schubert. Mahler’s 5th is known for its drama, while Schubert’s 5th is a briefer, more lighthearted piece.

MSO’s performance of “Two Great 5ths” is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston and for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham.

Park serves as the Music Director of the Colby Symphony Orchestra and the Kennebec Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra, providing music and music education to the Central Maine community. He is the founder and the music director of Haffner Sinfonietta of Boston, and the former music director of Philharmonia Boston. In addition, he is the founder and music director of the Nine Valley Music Festival, a summer festival in Korea.

The orchestra continues its 30th Anniversary Season with a fundraising raffle for an original piece of art by Jon Luoma, an Alna-based artist who also plays viola in the MSO. This paper collage, “Grand Canyon,” was created for an orchestra poster in January 2015, when the program included “Grand Canyon Suite” by Ferde Grofé. Visit MidcoastSymphony.org to learn more about the raffle or to purchase tickets.

As part of its More with Midcoast enrichment program, MSO will offer Lewiston audience members a performance by the Youth Orchestra of Lewiston-Auburn during intermission. Topsham audience members are invited to attend a Celtic music performance by Anthony Shostak and his 9-year-old daughter Uma from 1:30-2 p.m. before the Sunday concert.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit MidcoastSymphony.org or one of these tickets outlets: Gulf of Maine Books, Brunswick; Now You’re Cooking, Bath; Book Review, Falmouth and Gendron Franco Center. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 at the concert, free for ages 18 and under and free at the door for college students with ID.

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra founded in 1990. Started as a chamber orchestra, there are now more than 80 members. Under the baton of Rohan Smith, the orchestra brings top-notch performances to the Orion Center in Topsham and the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Members are volunteer musicians across Maine. String players who are interested in joining the orchestra can request an audition by contacting orchestra manager Ray Libby at [email protected] or (207) 315-1712.

