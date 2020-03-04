Spruce Mountain Primary School is celebrating Read Across America this week. On Monday, Mardh 2, Kindergarten students decorated their classroom doors to celebrate the birthday of famed children’s author Dr. Seuss. Pictured from left are Julian Mancine, Piper Gordon, Abel Clark, Kenji Fausett and Tucker Cyr. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo

LIVERMORE — Students at Spruce Mountain Primary School are having special activities throughout the week to recognize Read Across America and the birthday of well-known children’s author Dr. Seuss.

On Monday, March 2, Kindergarten students learned more about Dr. Seuss. Teacher Tanya Perreault read a book to her class about Dr. Seuss. He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts and would have been 116 years old today.

On Monday, March 2, students in Tanya Perreault’s Kindergarten class at Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore made ‘baby’cat in the hats to decorate their door on the birthday of famed children’s author Dr. Seuss. Pictured are Hannah Chapman at left and Wesley Surman while they work. Pam Harnden/ Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo

“He loved to draw. He loved to rhyme. He decided to be an author and illustrator,” she read. “And To Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street was his first book. Dr. Seuss had more than 60 books published. Many of his characters were given life in the movies.

“His last book was Oh, the Places You’ll Go! Dr. Seuss died in 1991.”

Perreault said Dr. Seuss loved patterns and also loved hats.

The children in her class made ‘baby’ cat in the hats to decorate their classroom door.

In Tracey Butterfield’s Kindergarten class, students made individualized bow ties to add to their door, the theme of which was “Hat’s Off to Dr. Seuss.”

Read Across America has been held since 1998 to celebrate reading among children. Organizers recognized that athletic programs can get children engaged through pep rallies and something similar could be done for reading. The birthday of Dr. Seuss, well-known children’s author, was chosen as the day to celebrate and encourage reading.

Students in Tracey Butterfield’s Kindergarten class at SMPS in Livermore decorated bow ties on Monday, March 2, to recognize Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Pictured are Skylar Winter at left and Madelyn Coffin. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo

Making ‘baby’ cat in the hats was a project Monday, March 2, for Tanya Perreault’s Kindergarten students at SMPS in Livermore. Pictured from left are Brokklyn Courtney, Wyatt Bowley, Anastasia Barbioni, Brenden Churchill and Marley Kerr-Patenaude. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Dr. Seuss, Livermore Falls Advertiser, livermore maine, Read Across America, Spruce Mountain Primary School
Related Stories
Latest Articles