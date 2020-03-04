LIVERMORE — Students at Spruce Mountain Primary School are having special activities throughout the week to recognize Read Across America and the birthday of well-known children’s author Dr. Seuss.

On Monday, March 2, Kindergarten students learned more about Dr. Seuss. Teacher Tanya Perreault read a book to her class about Dr. Seuss. He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts and would have been 116 years old today.

“He loved to draw. He loved to rhyme. He decided to be an author and illustrator,” she read. “And To Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street was his first book. Dr. Seuss had more than 60 books published. Many of his characters were given life in the movies.

“His last book was Oh, the Places You’ll Go! Dr. Seuss died in 1991.”

Perreault said Dr. Seuss loved patterns and also loved hats.

The children in her class made ‘baby’ cat in the hats to decorate their classroom door.

In Tracey Butterfield’s Kindergarten class, students made individualized bow ties to add to their door, the theme of which was “Hat’s Off to Dr. Seuss.”

Read Across America has been held since 1998 to celebrate reading among children. Organizers recognized that athletic programs can get children engaged through pep rallies and something similar could be done for reading. The birthday of Dr. Seuss, well-known children’s author, was chosen as the day to celebrate and encourage reading.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: