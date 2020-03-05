Husson
BANGOR—Brenna Myles of Hanover has been named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Husson University.
Students who make the Dean’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.
