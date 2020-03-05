LEWISTON — A local man was arrested Wednesday night on charges that include aggravated trafficking in cocaine and possession of suboxone.

David Levesque, 55, after a police officer spotted him in the area of 54 Blake St. Levesque, who police say is known to the department from previous encounters, was out on bail from another drug charge when he was stopped by Officer Travys Fecteau, police said.

Police said Levesque was found to be in possession of cocaine, suboxone and $2,000 in what they suspect to be drug proceeds.

Levesque was also charged with violating the conditions of his most recent release from jail. He was being held without bail Thursday at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

