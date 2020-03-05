Eat and drink up — it’s an all-food and beverage Buzz.

Distributor Valley Beverage is planning a several-year, $3.7 million expansion at 2019 Lisbon St. in Lewiston.

In plans spelled out on a Municipal Tax Increment Financing application, the company says it will add 33,000 square feet of warehouse space and is committed to adding 24 additional jobs and registering an additional 30 cars and 10 trucks. It has 23 cars and 20 trucks registered.

The Lewiston City Council unanimously approved the 18-year TIF on Tuesday night, but the tax reimbursements won’t start until the fourth year of the TIF, when the project is complete and at its new assessed value.

Over the agreement’s lifetime, $396,308 in new taxes will return to Valley Beverage and $594,461.301 will go to the city.

Valley Beverage, based in Oakland, expanded its Lewiston facility in 2018 by 23,600 square feet, a year after buying it from Federal Distributors.

New shake shop

Stephan Pike and his wife, Stefanie, of Turner opened Hometown Nutrition and Energy last month at 884 Lisbon St. in Lewiston.

It’s the couple’s second shake, tea and juice bar. Their first is in Raymond.

“We knew we wanted to be in the Lewiston-Auburn area, too, for at least one of the shops,” Stephan Pike said. “We do plan on opening up others as well.”

Prior to going into business for themselves, Pike said he was a drywaller for 22 years who tried meal replacement shakes and became a convert.

“I think people are starting to think about what they’re putting in their bodies now,” he said. “Healthy living is on the rise.”

In addition to the shakes, Hometown Nutrition and Energy specializes in ice tea-based, sugar-free energy drinks. It’s next to Rent-A-Center and open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends.

“We have so many different flavors — we probably have over 50 different tea flavors plus well over 50 shake flavors as well,” Pike said.

New eatery

Le Mu Eats, a restaurant on Mechanic Street in Bethel that refers to its headquarters as “our charming blue shanty” serving Lao-American comfort food, is expanding to Auburn.

The eatery announced on its Facebook page this week that it’s opening Mu Noi Eats on 1056 Center St. in Auburn, the former home of Tripp’s bakery, in June.

More details, and maybe even red curry and buttermilk fried chicken tenders, to come.

Staff Writer Andrew Rice contributed to this Buzz.

