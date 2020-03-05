MINOT — Money for a backhoe, a truck and a property revaluation are among 56 articles on the annual town meeting warrant Saturday.

The meeting begins at 11 a.m. at Minot Consolidated School.

Highway Department Supervisor Scott Parker had said it has been eight years since the town had a backhoe and the department is running behind on smaller ditching projects, including culvert replacements. He said the versatile machine could be used year-round.

The three-quarter-ton pickup truck would replace a half-ton truck.

A backhoe price tag is $106,000 and the truck’s is $19,874. The money is included in the proposed 2020-21 municipal budget of $1.7 million. Last year’s budget was $1.66 million.

Another article requests appropriating $75,000 from the Undesignated Fund Balance to be put in a revaluation reserve account. The revaluation will likely be done next year for an estimated $150,000.

Articles that clarify and update language in the town’s cemetery and fire ordinances are also on the warrant, as are amendments to the town’s Land Use Code, which will include the State Building and State Energy codes.

Elections will be held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. to choose a selectman for three years, a Regional School Unit 16 director for three years and a school director for one year.

Selectman Brittany Hemond is running unopposed. RSU 16 Directors Michael Lacasse and James Crouse are also running unopposed for the three-year and one-year terms, respectively.

Friday’s ballot will also have a question to authorize the sale of liquor for consumption on-premise at licensed establishments on Sundays.

