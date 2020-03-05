OXFORD — Selectmen on Thursday night directed Town Clerk Elizabeth Olsen to contact officials of American Legion Post 112 about using their hall on King Street for annual town elections in June.

Olsen said the Station House Community Center on King Street was well organized and worked for ballot clerks during Tuesday’s presidential primary and statewide referendum.

However, Police Chief Michael Ward said the parking lot will not accommodate voter turnout for the U.S. presidential election next fall.

Polls previously have been set up in firetruck bays at the Public Safety Building on Route 26. The switch to the Community Center was made because of concerns about traffic safety should firetrucks parked outside be called to emergencies during voting hours.

Olsen said she must file paperwork with Maine’s Secretary of State by April 11 to change the voting venue for annual town elections in June. She said it’s her goal to have the June elections and the U.S. presidential election Nov. 3 in the same place.

Vice Chairwoman Samantha Hewey said permanent voting accommodations should be included with Oxford’s plans for a new Town Office.

Town Manager Butch Asselin said it’s not now, but he will revisit the project.

The meeting opened with Olsen swearing in Dana Dillingham as selectman. He was elected Tuesday to finish the three months remaining on Ed Knightly’s term.

A memorial ceremony to honor late Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Public Safety Building. He died March 10, 2019, in Portland where he was attending a memorial service for another firefighter. His coat will be hung on the wall in a shadow box. His wife, Sandra, will attend. The public is invited.

In other business, selectmen unanimously approved renewing Oxford Casino’s gaming license.

Oxford Plains Speedway submitted two applications for renewal: one for the Oxford 250 on Aug. 28-30; and one a mass gathering permit for the 2020 racing season, April 25 through the end of October.

Ward and Fire Chief Paul Hewey reported no concerns with either applicant.

The board tabled a request from Transfer Station Manager Ed Knightly for a town cleanup Saturday, June 27. It would allow residents to unload roadside trash, household recyclables, noncommercial tires and household items such as furniture at no cost.

Selectman Sharon Jackson opposed the plan, saying it was done once before at tremendous cost to the town. She said yardfuls of trash were left at taxpayers expense, including extra money for labor.

Hewey said it was important to consider planning a cleanup day on a trial basis, even one with limits on the volumes of material that could be brought in.

Knightly said the town earns money on metals collected that would help cover disposal fees. He said the idea came in response to complaints about unsightly residential yards full of trash.

The board agreed to revisit the proposal in two weeks, giving Knightly time to research how neighboring towns handle annual cleanup projects.

In his report, Asselin said Revenue Sharing from the state has increased by $78,596 and he anticipates a total of $353,106.

Oxford received a $175,000 grant from Maine Department of Environmental Protection for the town’s wastewater facility. The projected cost of the project is $950,000. The money is to develop a system to deal with “forever chemicals,” as mandated by federal and state regulations.

Asselin said he is researching other possible grants and will seek further direction from the board on how to proceed at the next meeting.

He also said streetlights will be added to six locations, mostly along Route 26 intersections.

Board Chairman Scott Hunter asked Asselin if he received a response to the letter sent to Oxford County commissioners last December about continuing issues with county radio equipment on Streaked Mountain.

Asselin said he has had no answer.

Ward said he also called and was told the complaint is in the hands of the county communications director. Testing was done but no results provided.

Ward reported that as of Wednesday evening police had no radio service in northern Oxford from the Streaked Mountain tower.

Selectmen directed Asselin to attend the next county commissioners’ meeting to address the issue.

