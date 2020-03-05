Mountain Valley Recreational Men’s Basketball League

The final games of the regular season concluded with Archies, Inc finishing at 14-0 and will be the number 1 seed and have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. They concluded by taking a forfeit win from Wentworth Woodworkng/ Mac’s Car Wash (7-7). Also Bethel (7-7) took a forfeit win from Jay (3-11) who officially ended their season for lack of players available.

In games played, Ballers (2-12) picked up their 2nd win of the season with a thrilling double overtime win over Bessey Designs (3-11), 106-103. Draven Finnegan led his team with 28 points (3 threes). He was supported by Mike Pare with 23 points (5 threes), Cam Gadbois 20, Will Bean 15 and Keegan Davis 10. Bessey’s was led by Kyle Rines with 29 points, Kyle Chabbe has 28, Jake Bessey 16, Cody York 15 and Brandon Walp 14.

In the final game of the year, Hotel Rumford (12-2) pulled away in the second half to defeat E and E Awards (7-7), 77-53. Tom Danylik finished with 22 points for the winners, while Craig Milledge had 20 (4 threes), JT Taylor 12 and Eric Canwell 11. E and E was led by Nick St Germain with 20 and Tyler Chaisson with 15.

« Previous

filed under: