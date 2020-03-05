Tee-ball in action!

NORWAY — The Norway Recreation Department and Norway Youth Baseball are teaming up to offer a registration time for baseball, softball and Tee-ball! Join us at the Norway Town Office on Tuesday March 10 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Baseball is for boys and girls age 6-12 as of April 30. Softball is for girls age 6-14 as of January 1. Tee-Ball is for boys and girls age 4-7 as of May 1.

How does your child transition from Tee-ball to Rookie Baseball or Softball? When are tryouts for moving up from rookie to minors or minors to majors? When is my child’s first practice? Please attend the registration to obtain all this information and more, so together, we can place your child on a team that matches his or her skills.

The Cal Ripken League requires players to play in the town they reside in, so if you are not a Norway resident, call your local town office to obtain registration information for you.

For more information about baseball, contact Eric at 890-9467. For more information about softball or

Tee-ball, contact Parks & Recreation Director Deb Partridge at 743-6651 or [email protected].

