REGION — Voters across the nation hit the polls on Super Tuesday, voting on state matters and in either the Democratic or Republican Primary. President Donald Trump ran unopposed in the Republican Primary. In the Democratic Primary a plethora of candidates appeared on the ballot. Candidates still active in the race at the time were Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard. Candidates who dropped out, but still received votes among the listed towns below were Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang and Patrick Deval.

The only state-focused question asked if Maine voters wanted to repeal a law that bans religious and philosophical exemptions for vaccines required for kids to go to school in state. A ‘yes” vote meant voters were in favor of repealing the law, while a “No” vote meant the law would stay as it is. With Mainers overwhelmingly voting to keep the law it will now go into effect in September of 2021.

Albany Township: Yes (63), No (99); Democratic Primary: Biden (22), Sanders (21), Warren (15), Bloomberg (5), Buttigieg (3), Gabbard (2); Republican Primary: Trump (49); Andover: Yes (85), No (1610; Democratic Primary: Biden (27), Sanders (26), Bloomberg (13), Warren (7), Buttigieg (2), Gabbard (1), Yang (1); Bethel: Yes (229), No (683); Democratic Primary: Biden (163), Sanders (149), Warren (75), Bloomberg (39), Klobuchar (8), Gabbard (7), Buttigieg (6); Republican Primary: Trump (205); Gilead: Yes (21), No (44); Democratic Primary: Biden (11), Sanders (10), Warren (5), Bloomberg (4); Greenwood: Yes (85), No (179); Democratic Primary: Biden (47), Sanders (30), Warren (16), Bloomberg (13), Gabbard (2), Deval (1), Buttigieg (1); Republican Primary: Trump (69); Hanover: Yes (25), No (71); Democratic Primary: Biden (14), Sanders (10), Warren (7), Bloomberg (3), Buttigieg (1); Milton Township: Yes (9), No (17); Democratic Primary: Biden (7), Sanders (2), Bloomberg (1), Tulsi Gabbard (1); Republican Primary: Trump (9); Newry: Yes (37), No (116); Democratic Primary: Biden (36), Warren (15), Sanders (12), Bloomberg (12), Klobuchar (1), Buttigieg (1), Yang (1); Republican Primary: Trump (34); Woodstock: Yes (126), No (257); Democratic Primary: Sanders (59), Biden (50), Warren (16), Bloomberg (16), Gabbard (1); Republican Primary: Trump (119);

