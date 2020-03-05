BETHEL — On Monday Melvin Dickerson from TDArchitect presented two proposals to selectmen regarding the Ethel Bisbee School building on Philbrook Street.

Discussion on possibly relocating the town office to EBS started in September, and stemmed from the town facing a cost of $100,00o to repair the entrance steps to the office and because Crescent Park School requested that they no longer use the gym for election voting.

At a January meeting selectmen had agreed on having TDArchitect determine the cost of two proposals regarding the fate of EBS. The two options were to renovate and remodel the original school building, demolish the addition, and build a new, 400 seat meeting hall in its place; or raze and rebuild the entire building.

Dickerson, who evaluated EBS a few years ago, said he thinks keeping the original building is the better option for the town, citing overall cost as a reason.

The overall scope of work and fee proposal came in between $800,000-900,000, while demolishing and rebuilding the entire building was estimated at more than $1.2 million.

Much of the EBS exterior, including windows, would have to be removed and the entire facility would need to be brought up to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards and energy code.

“If you demolish and start from scratch, you’ll probably will end up with a better building as far as energy efficiency and systems,” Dickerson said. He added that the town should take into consideration the historical value of EBS and the fact that the new building would be more expensive, even though it would be cheaper to operate and maintain.

“While there may be some mold concerns in the addition, it appears the original structure can be safely renovated and remodeled into a functional and attractive town hall,” Dickerson said in his overview.

Mold is the primary reason the addition would be demolished.

Selectman Lori Swain wondered about possible asbestos in EBS.

Town Clerk Christen Mason said all asbestos was abated from the building when the superintendent’s office was there. The whole building was evaluated a couple of years ago, according to town officials.

Selectman Michele Varuolo Cole suggested tabling further discussion on EBS until all selectmen were present. Selectman Pete Southam was absent, and until elections in June, the select board will only have four members, with Selectman Andy Whitney’s resignation having gone into effect on March 1.

Cole made the motion to table discussion and it was approved unanimously.

The town owns EBS. The property has been on the market for some time, but there have been no serious offers, according to town officials.

Other news

Selectmen approved appointing Fran Head to the Budget Committee for a three-year term. There is one open seat remaining on the committee for a two-year term.

