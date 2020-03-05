Legion

BUCKFIELD — Buckfield American Legion is seeking local veterans to join the post at no cost. The Post will pay the first year dues for those interested in becoming a member to learn what the Legion is all about. A magazine and free insurance are part of the package. For more information, call Jim Lowell, commander, at 890-4350 or Gloria Hall, adjutant, 336-2385, or come to a meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.

Pickwick Club

AUBURN — The Pickwick Club, Dickens and Victorian literature reading and discussion group. will meet on Saturday, Apr. 25, from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the Auburn Library.  Discussion topic will be Charlotte Bronte’s “Jane Eyre,” Chapters  21-38. Moderators will be Lincoln Ladd and Sherrie Baker. New members always welcome! For more information, call Alexis at 779-8979 or Joanne at  583-6957.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Democrat Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles