BUCKFIELD — Buckfield American Legion is seeking local veterans to join the post at no cost. The Post will pay the first year dues for those interested in becoming a member to learn what the Legion is all about. A magazine and free insurance are part of the package. For more information, call Jim Lowell, commander, at 890-4350 or Gloria Hall, adjutant, 336-2385, or come to a meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.

AUBURN — The Pickwick Club, Dickens and Victorian literature reading and discussion group. will meet on Saturday, Apr. 25, from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the Auburn Library. Discussion topic will be Charlotte Bronte’s “Jane Eyre,” Chapters 21-38. Moderators will be Lincoln Ladd and Sherrie Baker. New members always welcome! For more information, call Alexis at 779-8979 or Joanne at 583-6957.

