WOLFEBORO, N.H. – Madeleine R. Marcotte, 88, died peacefully after a long illness with family beside her at the Wolfeboro Bay Center, Wolfeboro, N.H. She was born May 1, 1931 in Lewiston and was a resident there most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Flavienne (Ouimete) Marcotte.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Sr. Therese Marcotte and Constance Beaudette; many nieces and nephews.

Madeleine was a secretary/bookkeeper at F.W. Woolworth Company in Lewiston, Manchester, N.H. and Gray until the company closed in 1997. She then worked for CVS in Lewiston until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, socializing with her friends, music, theatre, volunteering at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, and the Red Sox.

Madeleine never married but cared for her three aunts and her father until their passing and also cared for her longtime friend until her passing. She was a dedicated, selfless, kind and caring person always willing to help anyone in need. She made many friends during her final years at Wolfeboro Bay Center nursing facility and staff there loved her. She touched many lives throughout her lifetime and will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

Services will be Wednesday, 11 a.m., in the Upper Church of Ss. Peter and Paul Basilica. No visitation. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Donations and condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com. Arrangements by the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association or the Ss. Peter and Paul Basilica Restoration Fund.

« Previous