Rangeley nonprofits, businesses, and churches have collaborated on a summer program menu for school-aged youth this summer. The following groups have worked together to create the Rangeley Region Summer Youth Program Menu; Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, Rangeley Health and Wellness, Rangeley Public Library, Rangeley Friends of the Arts, Rangeley Regional Guides and Sportsman’s Association, Saddleview Farm, and the Rangeley Free Baptist Church.
Rangeley is a small community with many opportunities for youth. This summer RLHT is implementing significant program changes to their EcoVenture Youth Camp; restructuring to weekly camps which will offer smaller groups and deeper topic development. “It’s the perfect time to look at what’s offered by our organizations to then collaborate to offer the most opportunities for all ages,” said RLHT’s Program Manager, Amanda Laliberte, who pulled all the information together for families to easily see all the opportunities in the community.
The following are the variety of youth opportunities that will be available this summer.
DRAMA CAMP
TEEN DRAMA CAMP
RANGELEY JUNIOR GUIDES
WET & WILD WATER SCIENCE CAMP
WOODS & WILDLIFE SCIENCE CAMP
ECOVENTURE GIVES BACK – COMMUNITY WEEK
JUNIOR R.A.S.T.A. RIDERS – a mountain bike group for all ages.
BRITISH SOCCER CAMPS
HORSE CAMP
½ DAY HORSE CAMP – NEW THIS YEAR!
IMAGINE YOUR STORY
JUDY PANCOAST CONCERT – ALL AGES!
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
For more details you may visit the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust website rlht.org or check out the Rangeley Highlander Spring into Summer Guide coming out on April 17th.
