Rangeley nonprofits, businesses, and churches have collaborated on a summer program menu for school-aged youth this summer. The following groups have worked together to create the Rangeley Region Summer Youth Program Menu; Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, Rangeley Health and Wellness, Rangeley Public Library, Rangeley Friends of the Arts, Rangeley Regional Guides and Sportsman’s Association, Saddleview Farm, and the Rangeley Free Baptist Church.

Rangeley is a small community with many opportunities for youth. This summer RLHT is implementing significant program changes to their EcoVenture Youth Camp; restructuring to weekly camps which will offer smaller groups and deeper topic development. “It’s the perfect time to look at what’s offered by our organizations to then collaborate to offer the most opportunities for all ages,” said RLHT’s Program Manager, Amanda Laliberte, who pulled all the information together for families to easily see all the opportunities in the community.

The following are the variety of youth opportunities that will be available this summer.

DRAMA CAMP

TEEN DRAMA CAMP

RANGELEY JUNIOR GUIDES

WET & WILD WATER SCIENCE CAMP

WOODS & WILDLIFE SCIENCE CAMP

ECOVENTURE GIVES BACK – COMMUNITY WEEK

JUNIOR R.A.S.T.A. RIDERS – a mountain bike group for all ages.

BRITISH SOCCER CAMPS

HORSE CAMP

½ DAY HORSE CAMP – NEW THIS YEAR!

IMAGINE YOUR STORY

JUDY PANCOAST CONCERT – ALL AGES!

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

For more details you may visit the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust website rlht.org or check out the Rangeley Highlander Spring into Summer Guide coming out on April 17th.

