JACK MICHAUD PHOTOGRAPHY

JACK MICHAUD PHOTOGRAPHY

Overlooking Rangeley Lake and with an eagle’s eye on Saddleback Mtn, this 10 acre estate embodies an 8800sqft home that easily accommodates 12-14 with a separate guest home for 6-7. An oversized dining room seating up to 16 leads to the chef’s style kitchen with an 8-gas range & grill, 2 ovens, 2 stainless refrigerators, 2 built-in pantries, tile floors, custom cabinetry, and fireplace. A cozy sun room and adjacent deck offer intimate breakfast or a TV nook. Possible sit down dining for 18 and three decks easily welcomes 80-100. Two master suites.  $1,900,000

Rangeley Lake Real Estate 207-751-2028 [email protected]

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles