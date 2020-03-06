Overlooking Rangeley Lake and with an eagle’s eye on Saddleback Mtn, this 10 acre estate embodies an 8800sqft home that easily accommodates 12-14 with a separate guest home for 6-7. An oversized dining room seating up to 16 leads to the chef’s style kitchen with an 8-gas range & grill, 2 ovens, 2 stainless refrigerators, 2 built-in pantries, tile floors, custom cabinetry, and fireplace. A cozy sun room and adjacent deck offer intimate breakfast or a TV nook. Possible sit down dining for 18 and three decks easily welcomes 80-100. Two master suites. $1,900,000
Rangeley Lake Real Estate 207-751-2028 [email protected]
