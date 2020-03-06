TEMPLE — Voters will decide a budget and elect two officials during the annual town meeting Monday evening. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall, 258 Temple Road.
The proposed $535,391 budget comes in 5% less than last year’s budget of $567,570.
It does not include the town’s share of the Franklin County and Regional School Unit 9 assessment, which have not yet been determined.
Voters will consider raising and/or appropriating $115,000 for roads and bridges, $70,000 for paving reserve, $40,000 for winter sand and salt, $8,000 for maintenance of buildings and $44,000 for waste collection and disposal.
They will also consider raising $82,000 for the Town Charges account, which includes town office employee salaries and stipends for officials.
The warrant includes articles for more than $3,500 in requests from outside agencies such as Community Concepts, SeniorsPlus, American Red Cross and Androscoggin Home Health.
Nominations for a three-year selectman term and a two-year road commissioner term will be taken from the floor. The terms of Selectman Austin Foss and Road Commissioner Toby Hellgren expire this year.
